Acton man arrested as suspect in car-to-car shooting 

California Highway Patrol officers have arrested an 18-year-old Acton man as their suspect in a car-to-car shooting early Tuesday morning on Highway 14.

Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to a freeway shooting that was reported on the southbound side of Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road.

The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets, but the driver did not sustain any injuries. The suspect fled the scene before the responding officers arrived.

“In the days following the shooting, CHP detectives conducted extensive investigation and identified the alleged suspect in this crime,” according to a news release issued Friday by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the CHP’s Newhall Area Office.

Angel Ocampo was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

The release did not indicate what evidence might have led to Ocampo’s arrest.

The initial report indicated there were multiple witnesses who saw the Toyota Tundra sustain gunfire that morning.

Officers also declined to release any motive for the shooting or whether there was any prior confrontation.

“I am grateful the victim was not struck during this attack,” Capt. Ed Krusey, CHP Newhall Area commander, said in a statement Friday. “All motorists should feel confident they can travel safely on California freeways. I join the public in applauding our personnel for excellent investigative work in this case.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the California Highway Patrol at 661-600-1600. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.