CHP investigating noninjury shooting on Highway 14 

California Highway Patrol officers are asking for help from any drivers who might have seen gunfire reported early Tuesday morning on Highway 14.

Newhall CHP Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez said the driver of a blue Toyota Tundra reported being shot at while heading south on the state route just south of Escondido Canyon Road.

The victim reported being on the receiving end of two separate barrages of bullets around 3:46 a.m., according to Burgos-Lopez. There were multiple witnesses, but no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, he added.

No description was given of the suspected shooter, who was not known to the victim. There was no reason given for the confrontation, he said, adding the report did not indicate a releasable vehicle description at this time.

The victim’s car was struck by the gunfire, which required officers to take custody of it at the scene as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the CHP’s Newhall Area Station at 661-260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.