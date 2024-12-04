Buckstead appointed to LA County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect 

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect.

“This esteemed appointment recognizes Nikki Buckstead’s exceptional leadership and her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families in Los Angeles County,” the Child & Family Center said in a news release.

ICAN is a vital council dedicated to enhancing the lives of at-risk children and families served by the Child Welfare and Protection systems, the release said.

The council’s mission is achieved through interdisciplinary collaboration, program development, accountability and advocacy. By bringing together representatives from various government agencies and non-government organizations, ICAN facilitates the sharing of information, strengthens relationships, and identifies key issues to develop innovative solutions.

ICAN’s efforts have led to significant accomplishments, including statewide legislative changes, the implementation of an electronic information-sharing database, and the production of comprehensive annual reports, the release said.

In this role, Buckstead will join a panel of leaders including directors of L.A. County’s Departments of Mental Health, Children’s Services, Parks and Recreation, and Social Services. Other members include the superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District, the L.A. County district attorney, county law enforcement and judicial representatives, the state attorney general, and the United States attorney.

“Nikki’s appointment to the L.A. County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect by Supervisor Kathryn Barger is a testament to her profound dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting and uplifting vulnerable children and families,” Bill Cooper, chair of the Child & Family Center’s board of directors, said in the release. “Throughout her career, Nikki has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to combine compassion with action, ensuring that systems of care are effective and deeply humane. Her purpose-driven work has consistently centered on creating safer environments, advocating for preventative measures, and empowering those impacted by abuse and neglect. This appointment is a natural extension of her lifelong mission to make a meaningful difference, underscoring her leadership and advocacy in this field.”

As CEO of the Child & Family Center, Buckstead has been a driving force in supporting children and families through counseling, prevention and intervention programs, the release said.

For more information about Buckstead and the Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org. To learn more about the L.A. County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect, visit www.lachildabusecouncils.org.