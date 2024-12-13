Chamber taking nominations for Business Choice Awards 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open until Dec. 31.

“We’re thrilled to spotlight the incredible businesses that make our community thrive through this year’s Business Choice Awards,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize their hard work and success, and we encourage everyone to nominate and share the stories of the businesses they admire most.”

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

• Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and chamber.

• Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the chamber.

• Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

• Non-Profit of the Year: A nonprofit that has demonstrated excellence in its mission and purpose.

“The Santa Clarita Valley shines because of the passion, hard work, and innovation of our incredible local businesses,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “As we gear up for our 102nd Annual Awards (and) Installation, we’re calling on you to help us spotlight the trailblazers and changemakers driving our community forward. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate their impact — nominate your favorites today and be part of honoring the very best at this unforgettable celebration.”

To submit a nomination, visit the 2025 Awards + Installation event page at www.SCVChamber.com or request the link by emailing [email protected]. The 102nd Annual Awards + Installation is scheduled Friday, Jan. 31, at The Hyatt Regency Valencia. To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.