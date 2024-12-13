City preparing action against another east-side home 

Court records from the return of inspection warrant detail the city’s latest effort to clean up one of several properties that have run afoul of Santa Clarita’s code enforcement policies, alleging multiple violations.

The warrant was served at 18875 Goodvale Road in October, according to the Santa Clarita courthouse filing, which stated that Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also were present.

“Numerous prohibited substandard and nuisance conditions were observed in violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code,” according to the sworn Dec. 3 statement from a city code enforcement officer.

The “emergency site assessment form” mentioned a shorthand of the concerns: a lack of smoke detectors, disconnected exhaust valves to window modifications not up to code, unpermitted work and a pool “partially filled with stagnant-looking water.” An “unstable-looking block wall enclosure” covered the pool’s equipment.

City of Santa Clarita officials stated in court records they began receiving “numerous complaints” about the four-bedroom, 1,400-square-foot home shortly after the current owners moved in around March 2022.

Photos of the property when viewed from Google Maps show both yards overflowing with items

After multiple attempts were unsuccessful to work with the property owners, Michaela Sozio, listed as the deputy city prosecutor in court records, filed a misdemeanor complaint “in an effort to coerce owner to correct the substandard conditions.”

The criminal prosecution was not effective, according to city officials, who called the home a safety hazard due to its clutter.

“In more general terms, the exterior of the subject property shows ‘hoarder’-like conditions. The exterior contains excessive accumulations of junk and debris, blocking access and creating unsanitary and unsafe living conditions,” according to the code enforcement officers’ statements in court documents. “Excessive accumulations of junk has several negative impacts that make it injurious to health, indecent, offensive to the senses and an obstruction to the free use of property.”

It also leads to air impacts and vermin, according to officials.

“Now, the city seeks a comprehensive interior and exterior inspection, which is crucial

before the city can proceed with civil nuisance abatement seeking an injunction or the appointment of a receiver,” according to the city’s code enforcement officials in court statements.

This is the third property the city has looked at in terms of taking the steps for receivership after the owner refuses to comply.

Community Preservation Manager Tracy Sullivan said in a previous interview the city considered receivership a significant step, but one taken when all other means had been exhausted.

In a receivership, the city appoints a court-approved property manager to take over the property, fix it up and then assess the costs to the property owner via a lien placed on the home.

In April, the city took such a step against the property at 27952 Oakgale Ave. In June, such an action was taken against 27442 Plumwood Ave.