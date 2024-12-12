College Briefs for Dec. 12

Brittaney Smyth earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

Brittaney Smyth, of Valencia, earned a bachelor of science in laboratory management from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2024.

Smyth was one of more than 14,000 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the 2023-24. Graduates came from all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and 24 countries.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates.

Local students graduate from Emerson College

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,045 undergraduate degrees to the Class of 2024 during the 144th Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston on Sunday, May 12.

Two students from the Santa Clarita Valley were among the graduates:

• Allie Fernandez, from Santa Clarita, received a bachelor’s in media arts production.

• Madison Ruiz, from Stevenson Ranch, received a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups.

Ashley Stevens of Valencia earns dean’s list honor at Wilson College

Wilson College announced that Ashley Stevens of Valencia has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

Founded in 1869, Wilson College is a private coeducational liberal arts college offering bachelor’s degrees in 34 majors and 40 minors in high-demand and innovative fields including education, nursing, equine studies, veterinary nursing, and sport management, as well as graduate degrees in education, fine arts, the humanities, nursing, and organizational leadership. The college offers degree programs of study in person and online.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine bestows white coat upon Brandon Gonzalez

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its 16th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2028 on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Theater at North in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Brandon Gonzalez, of Canyon Country, was among the future doctors receiving a coat.

The Class of 2028 participated in a ceremony held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation.

White Coat ceremonies are designed to initiate new medical students into the profession by taking an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. The high point of the ceremony is when the future doctors are cloaked with the white coat – the mantle of the medical profession.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine offers a community-based model of medical education with campuses in Danville, Lewistown, Scranton, Sayre and Wilkes-Barre.