City invites residents to ‘Pop Up and Play’ 

The city of Santa Clarita is bringing back its Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community, starting Monday.  

Twice a week, from April 28 to June 4, the city will bring a different sport to a variety of parks throughout Santa Clarita.   

The play sessions are scheduled Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. as follows: 

  • Week 1 – Circle J. Ranch Park (22651 Via Princessa).  
  • Monday, April 28 – Soccer.  
  • Wednesday, April 30 – Volleyball. 
  • Week 2 – Pamplico Park (22444 Pamplico Drive).  
  • Monday, May 5 – Soccer.  
  • Wednesday, May 7 – Volleyball.  
  • Week 3 – Fair Oaks Park (17468 Honey Maple St.). 
  • Monday, May 12 – Beach Volleyball. 
  • Wednesday, May 14 – Basketball. 
  • Week 4 – Vista Canyon Park (16950 Lost Canyon Road).  
  • Monday, May 19 – Volleyball. 
  • Wednesday, May 21 – Basketball. 
  • Week 5 – Newhall Park (24923 Newhall Ave.).  
  • Monday, May 26 – Memorial Day (No Pop Up).  
  • Wednesday, May 28 – Soccer.  
  • Week 6 – Begonias Lane Park (14911 Begonias Lane). 
  • Monday, June 2 – Basketball. 
  • Wednesday, June 4 – Football. 

No registration is required. For more information about Pop Up and Play, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthSports or call 661-250-3756.   

