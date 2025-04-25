City invites residents to ‘Pop Up and Play’ 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is bringing back its Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community, starting Monday.

Twice a week, from April 28 to June 4, the city will bring a different sport to a variety of parks throughout Santa Clarita.

The play sessions are scheduled Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. as follows:

Week 1 – Circle J. Ranch Park (22651 Via Princessa).

Monday, April 28 – Soccer.

Wednesday, April 30 – Volleyball.

Week 2 – Pamplico Park (22444 Pamplico Drive).

Monday, May 5 – Soccer.

Wednesday, May 7 – Volleyball.

Week 3 – Fair Oaks Park (17468 Honey Maple St.).

Monday, May 12 – Beach Volleyball.

Wednesday, May 14 – Basketball.

Week 4 – Vista Canyon Park (16950 Lost Canyon Road).

Monday, May 19 – Volleyball.

Wednesday, May 21 – Basketball.

Week 5 – Newhall Park (24923 Newhall Ave.).

Monday, May 26 – Memorial Day (No Pop Up).

Wednesday, May 28 – Soccer.

Week 6 – Begonias Lane Park (14911 Begonias Lane).

Monday, June 2 – Basketball.

Wednesday, June 4 – Football.

No registration is required. For more information about Pop Up and Play, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthSports or call 661-250-3756.