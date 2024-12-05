College Briefs for Dec. 5

Local student named to University of Wyoming dean’s freshman honor roll

Cole Erik Howard, of Canyon Country, was listed on the University of Wyoming spring semester academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The University of Wyoming provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,913 students from all 50 states and 74 countries. Established in 1886, UW offers 200 areas of study.

Local students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis

The following students local have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

• Christopher Jung, of Newhall, is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

• Natalia Pilpil, of Santa Clarita, is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

• Reya Mehta, of Valencia, is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

• Faheem Rahman, of Valencia, is enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Washington University draws students to St. Louis from more than 110 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 16,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

Horowitz completes Baldwin Wallace University Summer Scholars program

Jonathan Horowitz, of Valencia, completed a personalized research project this past summer through the Baldwin Wallace University Summer Scholars program.

Horowitz, a graduate of SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, is majoring in theater stage management and religion.

He was one of 12 students selected for the experience and worked on a project titled “Jewish Cleveland: History and Analysis.”

Horowitz said in a news release: “I am interviewing members of some of the oldest Jewish families in Cleveland and religious leaders to compile oral histories. I am also interviewing staff at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, which is responsible for developing educational materials that are distributed to various Hebrew schools in Cleveland. Using this research, combined with archival research from other relevant sources, I will write a paper that constructs an argument about the evolution of Judaism in Cleveland with an eye toward the education of Jewish youth.”

The BW Summer Scholars 10-week summer program offers participants housing and a $3,500 stipend to conduct a major research or creative project with a faculty mentor. Along with completing their project, Summer Scholars live together and engage in enrichment activities and field trips around Northeast Ohio to learn more about the landscape of research and creative work that fuels our local economy and culture. Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. The university is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.