Deputies arrest 8 in retail-theft operation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted another undercover operation Tuesday targeting organized retail theft, according to Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Eight arrests were made because of deputies’ coordinated efforts, he said: Six were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft charges, which traditionally are considered “wobblers,” meaning they could be charged as felonies or misdemeanors based on the circumstances.

Starting Jan. 1, state law calls for the crimes to be treated as felonies if officers can prove more serial thefts within 12 months that amounted to more than $950 in stolen goods or losses.

One other suspect was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, and one more on an outstanding warrant that was related to similar theft allegations throughout Los Angeles County, Jensen wrote.

The most recent sting was part of a series that has been ongoing for the past several months at different locations, Jensen said, this time targeting thieves operating within the Valencia Marketplace shopping center off The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

The operation was an effort coordinated by the station’s Crime Prevention Unit, which assigns deputies to monitor crimes in different neighborhoods and help the station allocate resources appropriately.

“Over the past several months, undercover operations have been conducted to address this growing issue with multiple arrests made,” Jensen wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Additional charges included possession of burglary tools, controlled substances, counterfeit bills and falsified vehicle registration documents.”

As is common in many retail-theft operations, all the suspects appeared to be from out of the area. Jensen indicated their listed residences were in the Antelope or San Fernando valleys.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the retailers who welcomed us into their loss prevention offices and partnered with us to tackle this issue head-on,” Jensen said, indicating the operation was done in concert with several local retailers.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez previously has noted that one of the challenges the station has is varying degrees of cooperation with retailers when it comes to combating retail theft.

Some stores take a “hands-off” approach, he said, while others are much more cooperative and proactive.

“As the holidays approach, remember that preventing theft is a shared responsibility,” Jensen said. “Together, we can make Santa Clarita a community that’s unwelcoming to criminals and protect businesses from becoming easy targets.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, along with Rick Zbur, chair of the Assembly’s

Retail Theft Select Committee, is hosting a community discussion on retail theft Monday.

“This event will bring together a panel of experts, including law enforcement officials, local leaders, small business owners, chambers and business associations to explore the challenges posed by retail theft and identify actionable solutions,” according to a statement from Schiavo’s office.

The meeting is happening 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.