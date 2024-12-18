Deputies respond to shots fired call in Valencia 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the 29000 block of Avenue Penn in Valencia on Wednesday morning, but it appears the shots were from a pellet gun, not a firearm, according to Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet.

The call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m., said Hoslet. The caller was reporting secondhand information that another person had told them, saying a man fired off a rifle or shotgun near a vehicle.

Deputies have cleared the call but are still working out the details of the narrative, as of the publication of this story. The only information available was that a firearm was not involved, and it was a pellet gun, said Hoslet.

One person was detained at the scene while deputies investigated but no arrest was made.

The L.A. County Fire Department was assigned to the report but ultimately cancelled, added Hoslet. No injuries were reported.