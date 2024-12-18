Detectives seek help finding person reported missing 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a person reported missing.

Cory Blayne Landa, 33, is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “Manuela” on his rib and other unknown tattoos on his neck, arms and legs. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black backpack, and unknown clothing description.

He was last seen Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. in the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Landa’s family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org