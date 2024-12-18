Faith Community Church to host annual ‘Festividad’ celebration  

News release

Faith Community Church is inviting the community to the church campus on Saturday for its annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.

“Our church family always looks forward to hosting Festividad and sharing the joy of the season with our neighbors,” Senior Pastor Steve Jackson said in a news release. “This is our 19th annual event and we invite anyone in the neighborhood to join us for what promises to be a fun and exciting event.”

“Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need. A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals.

The event is organized and hosted by the church’s members, with more than 100 families purchasing gifts, donating clothing, and staffing and organizing the event.

“Festividad for Christ” Community Christmas Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Faith Community Church, 24620 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Clarita. For more information, call the church at 661-259-1741.