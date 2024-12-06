Four Sulphur Springs schools honored for helping students  

By Signal Staff

The Sulphur Springs Union School District announced recognition for Leona Cox, Golden Oak, Pinetree and Fair Oaks Ranch community schools on a national nonprofit’s 10th annual Honor Roll.

The Educational Results Partnership’s list “recognizes top public schools, school districts and charter schools that have outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations,” according to a Nov. 19 statement shared by the district.

Approximately one-fifth of schools statewide, 1,823, made the cut, according to ERP.

“The board of trustees and I are extremely proud of the hard work that is taking place in our schools,” Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent of the Sulphur Springs Union School District, said in a prepared statement. “Staff are focused on closing the achievement gap, and supporting all students to learn at high levels.”

The California School Dashboard data from the state’s Department of Education indicates SSUSD has approximately 5,200 students and approximately 51.4% are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged, and 17.2% are English learners.

ERP says its mission “applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness throughout the educational system,” according to its website, with an end game of “closing equity gaps in education and the labor market.”

Its goal is to build what it touts as the nation’s largest database from school districts and employers to “identify successful public education systems, practices, programs and policies that are delivering the best results for students” in terms of “academic and workforce outcomes,” according to its site.

“This year’s Honor Roll highlights schools where students are acquiring the fundamental skills that directly align with what employers value,” Dan Kinney, the chair of ERP’s governing board, said in the release. “We are proud to recognize these high-performing schools and are committed to learning from their best practices in preparing students with the foundational skills in reading, writing, and math that are critical for success in today’s job market.”