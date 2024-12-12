Grace Baptist to host annual Christmas concerts

News release

Grace Baptist Church invites the community to experience the wonder of Christmas through “The King Has Come,” the church’s annual concert happening this weekend, with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring an over 50-piece orchestra, 90-member adult choir, and a delightful children’s choir, this cherished tradition will transport audiences into the heart of the Christmas story, said a news release from Grace Baptist.

“Through stirring melodies and powerful performances, attendees will embark on a musical journey that celebrates the joy of Christ’s birth,” the release said. “As the music fills the air, hearts will be uplifted by the hope and peace found in the Savior’s eternal reign. This beloved event is complimentary to the community and is a perfect way to prepare for the Christmas season.”

Admission to the concerts is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved at www.gracebaptist.org. Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita.

Besides the Christmas concerts, Grace Baptist Church also hosts several weekly activities for kids and adults. The church invites the community on Christmas Eve for two candlelight services at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Regular Sunday morning services are at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit www.gracebaptist.org.