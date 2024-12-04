LA County certifies election results 

Results for the 2024 General Election were certified by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a total of 3,793,106 ballots were processed and counted, with 66.12% of eligible voters casting ballots in Los Angeles County.

For local races, Patsy Ayala won the three-candidate race for City Council District 1 with 4,563 votes, or 35.61%.

Edel Alonso, the current president of the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, won the race to represent Trustee Area No. 2 with 11,403 votes, or 50.30%. She led challenger Scott Schauer by 137 votes.

She will be joined by Darlene Trevino, Fred Arnold and Sharlene Johnson, who each won COC board of trustees’ seats.

Aakash Ahuja won the race for the William S. Hart Union High School District board member, Trustee Area No. 1, with 8,888 votes, or 38.68%.

Erin Wilson will remain the representative for the Hart district Trustee Area No. 4 seat. She won with 14,837 votes, or 64.40%.

Erik Richardson won the race for Castaic Union School District board member, Trustee Area A, with 1,311 votes, or 58.87%.

The Newhall School District Trustee Area No. 5 race was won by Suzan T. Solomon, current board president, with 4,134 votes, or 63.93%.

Katherine Cooper will remain as the Saugus Union School District board member for Trustee Area No. 3, with 6,314 votes, or 58.08%.

The Saugus Union School District earthquake preparedness and student safety measure, or Measure N, did not pass, with 28,786 voters voting “No” and 27,397 voting in favor.

Several board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be staying in their seats.

For the two available seats in Division 1, board President Gary Martin won with 21,271 votes, or 42.44%, and Dan Masnada won with 18,111 votes, or 36.14%.

For the two available Division 2 seats, Ken Cooper won with 24,994 votes, or 43.22%, and board Vice President Piotr Orzechowski was reelected, securing 20,657 votes, or 35.72% of votes.

For Division 3, there were two seats open, with one seat being a full four-year term and the other being a two-year term. For the full-term seat, incumbent Kathye Armitage won with 23,784 votes, or 61.39% of votes.

For the two-year term, incumbent Ken Petersen won with 23,914 votes, or 63.20% of the votes.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Dec. 17.

Races for the state Legislature, statewide ballot measures and congressional races are scheduled to be officially certified by the California Secretary of State by Dec. 13. Statewide, 16,117,450 ballots have been processed, leaving approximately 91,000 ballots to be processed and, if they are eligible, to be counted.

To view results for those and other races impacting the SCV, go to signalscv.com/2024/12/live-election-results-tonight.