Lackey introduces bill to increase penalties for sexual predators 

News release

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has introduced Assembly Bill 38, which seeks to close a gap in the law by classifying the rape of a developmentally disabled minor as a violent felony, ensuring that predators face the full force of justice, according to a news release from Lackey’s office.

“This is a nightmare scenario — a child who already faces immense challenges being preyed upon by someone who exploits their innocence and vulnerability. If this isn’t a violent crime, what is?” Lackey, who represents some eastern portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release.

Statistics from the Bureau of Justice reveal that individuals with disabilities face sexual violence at rates five times higher than those without a disability, the release said.

“For years, the governor and the Democratic supermajority have chosen leniency over protection, rejecting efforts like AB 38 that prioritize the safety of our most at risk citizens,” the release said.

“California leadership has repeatedly turned their backs on our most vulnerable children,” Lackey added. “Enough is enough. Justice and safety must come before political agendas. Protecting the vulnerable should not be partisan.”

“These children cannot speak for themselves, but their suffering necessitates action. It is our moral duty to act,” Lackey said.