LASD: Have you seen this luxury sedan? 

By Signal Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of an Italian luxury sedan they have linked to multiple catalytic converter thefts.

The crimes happened between Nov. 23 and Wednesday, with the vehicle observed leaving the scenes of eight catalytic converter thefts in Canyon Country, Valencia/Saugus and Stevenson Ranch, according to detectives who have been investigating the incidents.

Detectives are seeking the owner of a dark gray, four-door sedan believed to be a 2015-2019 Maserati Quattroporte, with chrome wheels and dark window tint.

The targeted vehicles include Toyota Prius, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Tacoma models.

The thefts occurred during the early morning hours, and law enforcement officials are requesting assistance in identifying the vehicle or its occupants.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials have seen the catalytic converter thefts as a popular local crime for years, and shared the following advice during a previous spike in the incidents:

Park in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras.

Weld the bolts on your catalytic converter shut.

Engrave or etch the license plate number onto your catalytic converter. Etching your license plate number on your catalytic converter will assist deputies in locating its original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered.

Always report suspicious activity — if you see something, say something.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle, they’re being asked to contact Detective Kevin Fleck at 661-287-5609 or via email at [email protected].