Local skaters dazzle in ‘Frozen Ice Holiday’ show  

The fourth annual Holiday Skate Show at The Cube wowed the audience with performances of “Frozen Ice Holiday,” based on the animated Walt Disney Studios film “Frozen,” this past weekend.

Attendees of all ages wrapped themselves in warm blankets, large coats, and drank hot chocolate while they watched an hour-and-a-half-long performance filled with local skaters of all ages bringing the animated film’s characters to life with intricate movements, jumps, and double toe loops through the art of figure skating.

“Frozen Ice Holiday” principal skater Avery O’Brien spins as the character Elsa during the skate show at The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Not only did the performance reenact the most recognizable scenes of the film, and popular hit songs such as “For the First Time in Forever,” “Let it Go,” and “Do you want to Build a Snowman?” but it also had fun numbers in between to other songs such as the 1990s Vanilla Ice hit “Ice, Ice, Baby” performed by smaller cast members, giving every skater a chance to shine in front of their loved ones who attended in support.

Sydney Schroeder, 7, performed as a reindeer and began her figure skating journey two years ago. She was jumping with joy as she met up with her mom Stephanie Schroeder and good friend Siena, who was brought to watch the performance by her mother Danielle Portnoy in the main lobby.

Young skaters dressed as reindeer perform for the audience during the “Frozen Ice Holiday” skate show at The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It was so great, everybody did great,” said Stephanie when asked about her thoughts on the holiday skate show.

“I’m impressed by the caliber of the skaters,” added Portnoy. “I wasn’t expecting to see jumps, spins, and all these amazing things I would see at a professional performance. They were just so incredible.”

Local skaters perform the “Frozen Ice Holiday” show based on the Disney Animated Film “Frozen” at The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Over 100 skaters made the annual show come to life, 88 of whom were academy skaters and 18 who comprised the principal ensemble, many of them under 15 years old, said Linda Stroh, co-producer of the show. This year Stroh co-produced the skate performance alongside Kimberly Tompkins.

The skaters began to work on the show as early as mid-October, said Stroh, and were required to take special show classes aside from their regular training, which was a big commitment. Stroh was proud of the entire cast for remaining dedicated to delivering a great performance and seeing them truly shine as they entertained the audience.

Characters Sven, played by Callie Haban (left), and Kristoff played by Cadence Cugno during the “Frozen Ice Holiday” skate show at The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“They put in so many hours on the ice, off ice. This year, we were lucky enough to get some extra ice time on our small rink,” Stroh said. “It’s always a great thing when you can see the skaters having such a great time of performing their roles and trying to entertain so many people, and that’s the most important thing to us, is that they just go out, have fun.

Guest skater Anabel Wallace returned for a second consecutive year to share two special solos alongside the large cast. Last year, Wallace, a regular at The Cube, performed during the show with the ensemble but due to her busy schedule filled with solo skating and competing she was only able to perform solos, said Stroh.

Guest Skater Anabel Wallace performs a solo during the “Frozen Ice Holiday” skate show at The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We were so pleased that she was able to perform two numbers for us.”

Caleigh Harrison, who played antagonist Prince Hans, was taking pictures with her family after meeting them in the front lobby at the completion of the second show.

Caleigh Harrison (left) and Sara Rodriguez perform as the characters Prince Hans and Princess Anna during the “Frozen Ice Holiday” skate show at The Cube on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The principal skater began the sport about 10 years ago and she felt “really nice” and “it’s really fun to skate with all your friends.” The young athlete saw the 2014 Winter Olympics at just 5 years old and wanted to learn the artistic sport.

Looking toward the future, her goal is just to continue to have fun and “do the best I can,” she said.