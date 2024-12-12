Man found dead in Walmart parking lot identified  

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have identified the man who was found on Wednesday morning dead in a car by the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch.

Louie Guzman, 59, of Valencia, was found unresponsive inside a silver, early 2000s Toyota Camry by L.A. County Fire Department personnel and California Highway Patrol officers after a report of a possible crash near Pico Canyon and The Old Road.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded, but the incident was determined to be a CHP handle.

When Guzman was found unresponsive by CHP officers, the car was on a planter curb in the parking lot. CHP officers broke the car window to gain access to the vehicle.

CHP and LASD officers on the scene said there did not appear to be any signs of obvious injury to Guzman, who was in the driver’s seat.

At the time of this story’s publication, Guzman’s cause of death has not been released.