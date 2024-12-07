Blog

Man taken into custody after attempting to fight customers 

A man is detained after a brief foot pursuit on Satuday morning near the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Maya Morales/ The Signal
A man is detained after a brief foot pursuit on Satuday morning near the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Maya Morales/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

A man was taken into custody by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after they responded to reports of a man trying to fight customers inside a business on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Saturday morning, according to officials.  

Deputies responded to the incident at 11:08 a.m. and, on arrival, they saw the suspect engaged in a physical altercation, said Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

The suspect then fled the location, and deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit before he was detained and taken into custody, Hoslet added.  

There was no record of reported injuries, according to Hoslet and a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who only identified themselves as an operator.  

No transports were reported, the Fire Department spokesperson added.  

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS