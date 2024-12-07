Man taken into custody after attempting to fight customers 

A man was taken into custody by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after they responded to reports of a man trying to fight customers inside a business on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the incident at 11:08 a.m. and, on arrival, they saw the suspect engaged in a physical altercation, said Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect then fled the location, and deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit before he was detained and taken into custody, Hoslet added.

There was no record of reported injuries, according to Hoslet and a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who only identified themselves as an operator.

No transports were reported, the Fire Department spokesperson added.