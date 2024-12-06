Multi-vehicle collision reported on SR-14

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound lanes of State Route 14 south of Agua Dulce on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“There’s reports of an ejected (person),” said CHP Officer Erik Larsen, adding that the call was first received at 7:17 p.m. with authorities arriving on the scene shortly after. “Our unit showed up, and everybody was conscious. There’s most likely injuries, and there’s multiple tow trucks on scene, and they were called right away. So, when tow trucks are called right away, that usually means that it’s not a fatal traffic collision.”

According to Larsen, the northbound lanes of State Route 14 are currently open as of the publication of this story, with some of the southbound lanes still blocked. The number of vehicles involved in the collision was not immediately known, as were the number of people involved and their conditions.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.