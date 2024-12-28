No injuries in Saugus house fire  

Fire Department personnel were called to battle a house fire on the 26100 block of Dan Court in Saugus on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the single-family home on a cul-de-sac south of Copper Hill Drive and north of Alaminos Drive. The initial 911 call came in at 3:23 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene six minutes later, according to Geovanni Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire Department personnel were called to battle a house fire on the 26100 block of Dan Court in Saugus on Friday afternoon, according to officials. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

No injuries have been reported, and no one appeared to be in the home at the time of the incident, according to officials.

Frank Blackwell, a neighbor, said the home appeared to be empty when he came outside to see what happened. He smelled smoke and saw the Fire Department shortly thereafter.

No injuries have been reported, and no one appeared to be in the home at the time of the incident, according to officials. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

None of the nearby structures in the residential neighborhood appeared to be affected by the incident, but an official knockdown time for the “Dan Incident,” as it’s being called, was not immediately available as of this story’s publication.

The initial cause of the house fire was not immediately available.

There was still no official knock-down time reported as of 4:35 p.m. Fire and sheriff’s department officials reported they were still on scene about an hour after responding.