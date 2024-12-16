Police say at least 3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin school shooting 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

At least three people are dead and several others were injured after a shooting on Monday at a Christian school in Wisconsin, according to police.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was speaking to reporters when the death toll rose to five. Later, he told reporters that the figure was revised down to three deaths again.

From Barnes’ comments to reporters, it’s not clear how many people were injured.

He also offered no details on the victims but says others were wounded in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. The suspected shooter was also found dead, he said earlier on Monday, describing that individual as a “juvenile.”

Officers responded to a call about an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. local time, Barnes said.

“Our officers were responding to a call of an active shooter at the Abundant Life Christian School here in Madison,” Barnes said at a press conference. “When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.”

“[The shooting] remains an active and ongoing investigation,” officials separately said.

Barnes said in the press conference that he won’t provide any details on the victims, including their names or if they are staff or students, until their next of kin are notified. He also will not provide details about the suspect.

Police officers who responded to the scene did not fire their weapons, Barnes told reporters.

Multiple elected officials in the state publicly responded to the shooting on social media on Monday afternoon.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement on social media.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, wrote on social media: “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said: “I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected.”

The White House told reporters that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident and that Biden administration officials are in contact with their counterparts in Madison to offer support if necessary.

Authorities from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are responding to the scene, it confirmed.

Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational and has around 390 students, from kindergarten to high school, according to the school’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.