Primal Health Products: Supporting Vitality for Dogs with Nature’s Best 

For many pet owners, their dogs are essential family members, and they care about the well-being of their furry companion. Providing the best care possible throughout their lives is a priority, including ensuring their nutritional needs are met. Many owners buy supplements to boost their pet’s well-being, but not all supplements do what they claim. This is why Paw Origins has launched its Origins Dog Supplement line.

A Holistic Approach to Pet Well-Being

Dr. Kathryn Dench is the Paw Origins’ veterinarian spokesperson and has partnered with the company because of their mutual dedication to improving the well-being of companion animals. Dr. Dench is an esteemed Cambridge veterinarian and a member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Dench and Paw Origins have collaborated on giving relief to dogs who have anxiety and chronic inflammation. One particular concern of Dr. Dench is finding a balance between prescribing drugs and being a “holistic healer.” This challenge has resulted in her focusing on prevention over cure. This perfectly aligns with Paw Origins’ mission to promote holistic vitality through primal health products.

“We believe every pet deserves to live their life to the fullest potential and age happily and healthily,” Paw Origins’ website reads.

Beef Organ Complex: Gaps in Canine Nutrition

Modern dogs eat differently from their primal ancestors. Instead of eating what they hunt, dogs today eat diets filled with processed foods that often have low-quality filters. Dog food usually lacks the vitamins and minerals dogs need for their health. The result is a lack of energy and long-term health issues like digestive and joint issues. There is also an increase in dogs showing symptoms of anxiety through destructive behavior.

One of the popular products is Primal-Vitality™ Beef Organ Complex & Bone Broth Protein. An Origins dog supplement made from organ meats and a nutrient-rich bone broth protein, the Beef Organ Complex mimics the diet of the canine ancestors of modern dogs. The supplement provides essential minerals, antioxidants, enzymes, and amino acids. It enhances heart and pancreatic health and immune resilience. Dog owners have seen the benefits of the Beef Organ Complex with improved energy levels and stamina, a shinier coat, and better skin health.

Another popular product is a CBD oil for pets, the Full-Spectrum (1,000mg) Happy-Furever™ CBD Oil. It helps ease the anxiety modern pets experience. Another benefit of the product is that it reduces inflammation, giving pets relief from joint pain. It’s created from USA-grown CBD oil and is scientifically formulated for pet health (learn more, here). The vet-approved hemp oil is the perfect solution for owners seeking a solution to their pet’s anxiety, pain, and joint issues.

Vitality for Dogs: Pet Wellness Is a Priority with Paw Origins

Paw Origins understands the importance of a dog’s well-being to their owners and is committed to providing the highest quality products to provide a high quality of life to furry companions. The supplements are organic, clinically backed, and high quality to enhance the well-being of dogs (learn more, here). Paw Origins and Dr. Dench believes that care and medical information should be anchored “in the latest research and best practices.”

“I strive to ensure that pet owners fully understand their options and the care their pets receive,” Dr. Dench says.

To discover additional products in the Origins Dog Supplement line that can benefit your furry companion, visit the Paw Origins website.

*Images sourced from Paw Origins

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.