Rabbi Mark Blazer | Seeking light in the face of darkness 

2024 will go down in history as a year of unparalleled antisemitism. Not since the Holocaust has the worldwide Jewish community felt as threatened and persecuted. As many have noted, over the past year Jews have not had a day’s respite from attack.

What had been building over the years, social media platforms inundated with hate and universities and respected institutions that tolerated hate-speech directed at Jews ultimately resulted in a violent eruption in the past 14 months. These verbal and online attacks finally spilled over into real-life encounters, making Jewish communities throughout the world feel unsafe and isolated.

In cities across North America, Europe and the Middle East, Jews have faced increased levels of verbal abuse, vandalism and physical violence. Even in countries that have rarely seen hatred directed at Jews, antisemitism has increased exponentially. Just this month the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne was burned in an arson attack.

Across the world thousands of Jews of all ages have been attacked, some even murdered, Jewish businesses have been defaced, and antisemitic slogans have been spray-painted in subways and cemeteries. Boycotts of Jewish artists, writers and entertainers have become commonplace.

At the beginning of this wave of assault there were those who, with a straight face, blamed Israel for the attacks on the Jewish people. We notice that most of those imposters and pretenders are quiet now. As the world has watched Jews of all political persuasions be attacked regardless of their support of Israel (or lack thereof), combined with the murder of innocent Israelis who happen to be Muslim or Druze, the lies and hypocrisy were exposed. What we are witnessing is just plain old Jew hatred.

The story of Hanukkah, which commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the more powerful, oppressive Seleucid Empire and the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, is one of overcoming insurmountable odds. It serves as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the Jewish people have been able to rise up, take strength in their tradition, and persevere. Hanukkah is not a Jewish Christmas. Rather, it is a celebration of resilience, unity and the triumph of light over darkness.

Hanukkah also reminds that from that special place, the land of Israel, the Jewish people will bring the light of Torah to the entire world. As much as the holiday celebrates a military victory at a specific time and place, for centuries the Jewish people have read the words of the prophet Zechariah during these days: “Not by might, not by power but by my Spirit says the Lord.”

The goal of a Jewish army, ancient or modern, is to bring peace and dignity to the world. Israel, unlike its enemies, does not glorify death, even in darkest depths of war. There are no military parades in Israel, not one statue to a victorious general and there are no celebrations when enemies are defeated. On the contrary, in the words of former Prime Minister Golda Meir, “We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children.”

This year, the celebration of Hanukkah serves as a reminder that while the struggle against modern versions of Jew hatred may seem daunting, it is also one we entirely committed to undertaking. Through unity, courage, determination, and a commitment to justice, Jewish communities will ensure that the light of our heritage — symbolized by the Hannukah menorah — will always shine brightly, no matter what challenges we face.

As 2024 comes to an end, we pray that the coming secular year will bring peace and a respite from the hatred and destruction seen in recent days. We hope for a commitment by people of conscience, courageous individuals from all backgrounds, to join in this fight against Jew hatred.

As we celebrate Hanukkah this year, let us reaffirm our commitment to fighting antisemitism, not just for the Jewish people, but for the good of all humanity. May the light of the menorah shine brightly in the face of darkness, guiding us toward a future where tolerance, understanding and justice prevail.

Rabbi Mark Blazer is the rabbi of Temple Beth Ami in Santa Clarita.