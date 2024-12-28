Robert Lamoureux | Coping with an in-ground pool install 

Question: Hey there Robert, it’s a pleasure to have a reason to write in and the opportunity to say thank you for what your article offers to those of us who read it. There is so much I’ve learned over the time I’ve been a reader of your article, especially the one where you talked about the PRV on homes. I was having the same issues at that time, and your information made it so I was able to solve this problem on my own. Thank you.

My question has to do with the size of my yard and wanting to install an in-ground pool, next year. We are going to surprise our kids for Christmas with the announcement that we are installing an in-ground pool. I am in one of the older parts of Valencia and have a small yard. Our home is not big, either, but even with our kiddos we plan on making this home forever. We’ve put up above-ground pools several times and use them all summer and know that a pool install would not be wasted, so we want to move forward with this plan and hope to have it completed for next summer.

Where to begin? Who do I trust? Can you help point me in the right direction? Thank you once again for your work.

– Jimmy V.

Answer: Jimmy, if you’ve ensured that your family loves to swim, you won’t be sorry making this plan come to life. You’ll be the place that your kids’ friends come to, no matter the size of your yard or pool. If you are not versed in construction, I’d turn this project over to a professional. There are many facets to this type of project, and many that can go wrong immediately and in the future. You absolutely want a reputable company who is licensed and insured, heading up this project. Spend the time now, vetting contractors.

Design, scheduling, permitting, inspections, drainage, electrical, pool equipment, materials and warranties, to name a few, are important considerations and things that will matter. Spend the money where it really counts, with your quality contractor and the equipment/installation.

Often people will prioritize the aesthetics, such as tile and bottom finish. If you have to choose between higher-end finishes or quality equipment, go with the equipment. An average-looking pool that functions better will serve your family much more than a fancy pool with subpar equipment.

The city’s Building and Safety Department will be involved, both for authorizing plans and issuing permits, but also along the way for inspections. Never pay your contractor their final payment until you have the city’s final approval and sign-off on your permit. Once that is completed and the area is cleaned up to your specifications by your contractor, only then should you make the final payment.

If you have questions along the way, feel free to reach out. I’ve headed up several of these projects on my own homes. I can walk you through.

Good luck and enjoy the fun.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].