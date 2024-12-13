Santa Claus comes to Canyon Country

The community got a chance to wake up last weekend to have breakfast with Santa, play Christmas games, do Christmas arts and crafts, ride a Christmas train and take pictures with the jolly old elf himself.

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 14th annual “Breakfast with Santa” event over the weekend at the Canyon Country Community Center. According to Jennifer Lindstrom, a recreation supervisor with the city, the event was booked back in the fall and was full both days at 180 people per day.

Nova Briones, left, and her older brother, Riott Briones, decorate cookies during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Canyon Country Community Center. Michael Picarella/The Signal

“We have a lot of families who come year after year,” Lindstrom said. “It’s become part of their annual holiday tradition.”

Some of the activities at the two-day event included face painting, cookie decorating, a giant elf bounce house to go in and bounce around, an inflatable gingerbread course to navigate, a baseball game to hit baseballs and a train ride around the parking lot.

Ronan Derderian winds up for a swing at the baseball booth during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Canyon Country Community Center. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, about 170 people had already checked in to have some holiday fun.

Brooke Wilk and her husband, Scott Wilk Jr., son of former Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, came with their kids on Saturday. They were visiting Santa Claus and taking pictures with him.

The family was at the “Breakfast with Santa” event for the first time. They enjoyed breakfast, did some of the arts and crafts, and were on their way to ride the train.

A Christmas train takes guests on a ride around the parking lot during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Canyon Country Community Center. Michael Picarella/The Signal

“This is great. The kids just love it,” Brooke said. “We got pancakes, bacon, eggs. The kids made reindeer food.”

Asked what was in that reindeer food, she said oatmeal and sprinkles. Her husband added, “Reindeers eat well.”

Both parents said they’d definitely be back in years to come.

Brian Derderian and his family go to the event about every other year. Derderian was with his two sons on Saturday hitting baseballs at the inflatable baseball-hitting station while the rest of his family was off doing something else. Ronan and Logan Derderian said they were having fun.

Ronan Derderian winds up for a swing at the baseball booth during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Canyon Country Community Center. Michael Picarella/The Signal

If the sounds of laughter and chatter throughout the community center weren’t enough to prove the event was a good time for those participating, the smiles and busy activity should’ve made the case. Those who attended certainly seemed to be feeling the Christmas spirit.

The community got a chance to wake up Saturday and Sunday morning to have breakfast with Santa, play Christmas games, do Christmas arts and crafts, ride a Christmas train and take pictures with the jolly old elf himself. Video shot and edited by Michael Picarella/The Signal