Schiavo introduces tax relief, relocation bills for those impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill  

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, was sworn in Monday to her second term, and on the first day of the new legislative session she introduced a pair of bills aimed at helping residents impacted by the ongoing problems at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The first bill would make any compensation received by residents from Chiquita Canyon Landfill exempt from state taxes and excluded from counting against those who qualify for state assistance such as CalFresh, ensuring that affected individuals receive the full benefit of the funds intended to address their hardships and relieving any state financial burdens, according to a news release from Schiavo’s office.

The second bill seeks funding, through the state budget, to assist residents with short- or long-term relocation expenses, offering financial support to those who have no other option than to escape their community due to ongoing and severe health and environmental impacts and illnesses the Val Verde and Castaic communities are experiencing, the release said.

“Standing up for the health and well-being of our community will always be my top priority. That’s why these were my first bills to introduce (Monday),” Schiavo said in the release. “Families in Val Verde and Castaic have lived with the harmful impacts of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill for far too long. These bills are a step toward justice, relief, and ensuring no one has to choose between their health and their home.”

Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.