Blog

SCV deputies respond to reports of man threatening Regal employees 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
Share
Tweet
Email

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man threatening Regal Cinema employees at the 24400 block of Town Center Drive in Valencia Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies received a call at 10:40 a.m. According to Clark, the suspect was outside of the exit, came through the theater, and caused a commotion. According to the Citizen crime reporting app, the man hit walls, as well. It was also reported that he had a knife, but that has not yet been confirmed by deputies, according to Clark. 

According to Sgt. Justin Boosalis, the business was not desirous of arresting the suspect for trespassing, and he left the premises.  

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made. 

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS