SCV deputies respond to reports of man threatening Regal employees 

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man threatening Regal Cinema employees at the 24400 block of Town Center Drive in Valencia Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received a call at 10:40 a.m. According to Clark, the suspect was outside of the exit, came through the theater, and caused a commotion. According to the Citizen crime reporting app, the man hit walls, as well. It was also reported that he had a knife, but that has not yet been confirmed by deputies, according to Clark.

According to Sgt. Justin Boosalis, the business was not desirous of arresting the suspect for trespassing, and he left the premises.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.