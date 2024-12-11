SCV Scouting America hosts Scout Expo 

Santa Clarita Scouting America hosted its Bill Hart’s Scout Expo Sunday afternoon at Bridgeport Park to invite newcomers into local Scouting units.

Laura Schmeizer, the Bill Hart district executive, said that the event had members from their packs, troops and crews. Packs consist of elementary school kids, troops consist of high schoolers, and crews are for the older members up to 21 years old.

The event was to show how impactful being a Scout is, from their community service to the values the Scouts instill in their members.

“Being kind, being trustworthy, being honest are the many things that encompass what being a Scout is,” said Schmeizer. “Whether it’s you know acts of service that we do, or in community projects or in the events in the different units themselves.”

Each unit set up a booth featuring an activity specific to the unit. Most participants were at the rubber chicken slingshot at Troop 609’s booth, mini pinewood car derby at Pack 494’s booth, and stomp rockets at Pack 48’s booth.

Members of Pack 494 race their pinewood derby cars at Bill Hart’s Scout Expo at Bridgeport Park on Sunday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Denise Marroquin brought her son Lenny Marroquin, 4, after a friend had sent her an invitation about the expo. She originally thought it was an event with fun activities for families to do and was surprised to see that Scouting America was hosting it.

“We didn’t know it was actually part of the Cub Scouts,” said Marroquin. “So, we’re excited that it was because we had thought about it, but we hadn’t looked into it yet.”

Marroquin said to her the most appealing thing about joining Scouts was that her son would get the chance to learn more hands-on skills and wouldn’t be inside wanting screen time.

“We’re trying to get him outside in nature and making things and creating things,” said Marroquin.

She said from attending a few booths it was evident that the Scouts focused on building a relationship with community service and outdoor activities. She was excited when she saw how son was running around playing with other Cub Scouts racing cars.

Schmeizer said that her sons were Boy Scouts when they were younger and grew up in the program and still have values they learned in the program.

Members of Troop 2B build a wood structure at Bill Hart’s Scout Expo at Bridgeport Park on Sunday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Troop 583 Scoutmaster Mark Hughes said he has been a part of the organization for 17 years after his three sons joined and grew up through the different levels. He said what originally drew them to the organization was the opportunities they have.

“It was the camping, it’s being outdoors. It was getting them [the kids] away from video games and sitting in front of the TV,” said Hughes. “They’re out being active and doing things and learning life skills that they’re less likely to learn in other organizations.”

Even after his sons moved on from Scouts, Hughes said he stayed because they also had an impact on him. He said he was able to see and be a part of his children’s growth in the organization and now he is a mentor to the other youth as they go through.

(Left to right) Jackson Briggs with Troop 2222 and Brandon McCullough Jr. with Pack 580 race their boats at Bill Hart’s Scout Expo at Bridgeport Park on Sunday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Matthew Soto, president of Crew 314, said he has been in the organization for almost 16 years. He said when he first joined the organization at 3 years old, he did not enjoy it. He felt like it was taking time away from hanging out with other friends and his weekends.

“I was a little kid; I didn’t fully grasp it quite well,” said Soto. “But having grown up and doing this for so long, it taught me a lot of practical skills.”

He said being with this organization for so long and taking on a leadership role has taught him a lot and allowed him to grow into the person he is today.