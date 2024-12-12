Sewa Diwali campaign donates 1,600 pounds of food to SCV Food Pantry 

Through Sewa USA’s local chapter, the Santa Clarita Hindu community organized a food drive for a month from October to November.

Residents, through the Sewa Diwali campaign, were able to donate over 1,600 pounds of packaged food to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to Jyoti Joshi, U.S. Sewa International coordinator.

Members of Sewa International gather for a photo at the SCV Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 23. Courtesy of Jyoti Joshi.

SCV Food Pantry Executive Director Joanne Ainsworth, President Phil Howard, and board members John Hanks, Valerie Bradford and April Johnson were present to accept the food, hygiene products and a $151 check toward the nonprofit organization.

Aakash Ahuja, newly elected William S. Hart Union High School District board member, thanked the group for its initiative.

“I’d like to thank you all for coming this Saturday morning. What you guys do is phenomenal, in terms of one basic thing today: You guys are making sure that people have a very basic thing taken care of, which is food. Providing food is a very noble cause, and thank you for doing that,” Ahuja said.