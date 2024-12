A sport utility vehicle went up in flames Friday morning at Magic Mountain Parkway and Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to L.A. Fire spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana, the 911 call came in at 11:37 a.m. and responders arrived at 11:40.

“It’s a fully involved vehicle,” Aldana said. “No spread to brush.”

The cause of the fire, Aldana added, was not known. Firefighters were working to make sure the flames did not reach nearby brush.