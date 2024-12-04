The Cube to host annual tree lighting 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to the fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Santa Clarita City Council, alongside former Los Angeles Kings player and current broadcaster Daryl Evans, will lead the community in a countdown as they flip the switch, illuminating the Christmas tree directly on The Pond ice rink at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia.

This year, the event will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming holiday skate show titled, “Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday.” After the ceremony, attendees can also join in for a public skate session where they will have the opportunity to take photos with the Kings Crew and L.A. Kings mascot Bailey, as well as Santa Clarita’s own mascot, Sammy Clarita.

Children can also embrace the holiday spirit by sledding down a real snow hill right next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be provided.

The community is also invited to cheer on the West Ranch High School junior varsity hockey team during their game at 8:15 p.m. on the NHL rink. Attendees are encouraged to bring teddy bears or other stuffed toys for a teddy bear toss, which will take place after the first West Ranch goal. All teddy bears tossed onto the ice will be donated to a local nonprofit.

For any questions regarding the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube, contact Matt Dugan at [email protected].