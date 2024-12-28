The Time Ranger | Snow, Joy & Far Too Many Holiday Tragedies 

Sure hope Santa was kind to you and, more importantly, you were kind to one another over Christmas.

C’mon. Untangle yourselves from the blankets and open your peep holes. The light won’t kill you.

Well. Much.

We’ve a most excellent ride through the back trails of SCV history ahead. There’s a few white Christmases to inspect along with a few holiday stories that weren’t so cheerful.

Shall we take a few moments to ride into the mystic?

WAY, WAY BACK WHEN

IF HE WATCHED WHAT HE ATE, TOM MIGHT HAVE BEEN 197 TODAY — Ol’ Tommy Mitchell missed a Christmas birthday by a smidge. He was born on Dec. 24, 1827, in Tennessee. The colonel would become one of the valley’s most influential pioneers, building a ranching empire and creating many of this valley’s governmental and educational foundations.

THE SCV’S CHRISTMAS CAROL CONNECTION — The entire Santa Clarita Valley is named after Saint Clare (or Claire), an accolade (follower) of St. Francis of Assisi. Francis, the patron saint of animals, is also credited with inventing the Christmas carol. The Catholic saint reportedly conducted the first-ever sermon in song and singing from the Bible. The tradition was kept in England up until the time of Richard the Lion-hearted and, for a while, was diverted into more somber chants. In the 17th century, during the reign of the Puritans, caroling went underground, as the Puritans felt any celebration should not be joyous. It wasn’t until the 19th century when the carol came back. At first, it was sung in homes, although that was through the illegal printing and distribution of the songs. In 1840, the world’s most famous carol, “Silent Night,” was created and, from then on, caroling enjoyed its popularity. Heavens. I’ve even heard a few of them sung around the valley.

DECEMBER 28, 1924

ONE MAN’S FIRE IS ANOTHER MAN’S STAMPEDE — In the eyes of the hobos, it was blessed firewood on a cold Christmas night. For the rancher, it was a couple of hundred yards of fence post he had to replace and a herd of cattle to round up. On this date, the homeless tore down the wood posts for their campfire. They also started a small brush fire.

WHAT? A RADIO INSIDE A CAR? IMPOSSIBLE! — The Penhorwood family bought themselves a brand new car, with a “Super-Hetrodyne” radio on the dash as a Christmas present.

I’M BETTING THE SCV DIDN’T SELL A SINGLE ONE THIS WEEK — We had a few after-Christmas sales in the valley 100 years back. One hot item was a nearly new buggy and harness. Cost? Just $150 for the buckboard and $40 for the tack. (For you purple-ish yuppies, “tack” is things like harnesses, bridles, leathery-rope things you place upon horsies …)

DECEMBER 28, 1934

“UNCLE A.B.? WOULD YOU MIND PASSING THE GRAVY? OH. NEVER MIND. — This kind of put a damper on opening presents. E.B. Shaffner had family over to his Dry Canyon ranch for Christmas dinner. His brother from Los Angeles, A.B., keeled over dead at the table from a heart attack.

HOW’S ABOUT WE TRADE YOU A BAG OF ONIONS FOR THAT HALF-PAGE AD? — Signal Editor & Publisher A.B. Thatcher was known for his sense of humor. He printed a half-page promotional ad with the small message: “Please Bring in Subscriptions — and let the Publisher follow the Chinese custom, and pay all debts at the end of the year.” Of course, it was the Depression, and money was a bit scarce.

SPEAKING OF, WHO HAD MONEY FOR LIFE INSURANCE — Long before there was a Fran Wrage pestering you, W.H. Barber of Route 1, Box 272 of Saugus was the certified agent for the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. We were a tad more rural back then and more than a few buried loved ones or not-so-much loved ones (whether they wanted to or not) in the back north 40 …

DECEMBER 28, 1944

NOT MY IDEA OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS — It wasn’t a great way to spend Christmas. Local mounted sheriff’s deputies and volunteers trekked into the freezing mountains 6 miles south of Acton searched for survivors of a crashed plane. When they got to the wreckage of the B-24 Liberator bomber, they found the bodies of all 10 aboard.

BETTER CALL HIS PAL, WILD BILL — Actor Andy Devine used to own the Newhall Airport and kept property out here. He also owned a racing pigeon ranch. On this date, two Los Angeles hunters had warrants sworn out after them. They trespassed on the Western star’s spread and shot $800 worth of rare birds. Devine was famous in the 1950s for being the Falstaffian sidekick with the squeaky voice in the hit TV Western, “Wild Bill Hickok.”

ROUTE CANAL — On this date, operations to remove Tunnels No. 21 and 22 began along Soledad Canyon. Southern Pacific had earlier taken out a couple more tunnels out of fear of Japanese terrorism during World War II.

A RARE CHRISTMAS INDEED — World War II put a quiet pallor over our valley. There were no drunk and disorderly arrests in the valley 80 years back and only a couple of drunk drivers were apprehended over the holidays.

TAKE MY HOME. PLEASE. — Eighty years back this week, William S. Hart formally presented Los Angeles Mayor Bowron the deed to his Sunset Boulevard home. The humble abode would later be turned into a park and it’s still right off the Sunset Strip. Bill’s L.A. home/park is on DeLongpre. Hart also donated $50,000 for maintenance and the construction of a fountain. It’s a dog park today.

ZERO VISIBILITY — Residents — at least the early risers — were treated not to snow but a pea soup fog on Christmas morn, 80 years back.

BUNCHA GARBAGE — The Mighty Signal pointed out that the trash problem was so severe, that Santa didn’t come to town, but a whole passel of mice, rats, vermin, crows “and microbes” were. Seems people were using the empty lots on Railroad Avenue to dump their trash. Hard to believe, we didn’t have a dump for the entire valley.

DECEMBER 28, 1954

BULLDOZING HISTORY — There was talk about bulldozing the old adobe jailhouse across from today’s American Theatre/American Legion Hall. The historic 19th Century structure was getting a bit ragged. For years, it had been used as a storage house for, of all things, large amounts of rat poison. The place was spared and eventually became, poetically, a lawyer’s office. For a while, the place was cleaned up nicely and turned into the eclectic and charming Antique Flower Garden. Today? It’s just the empty for decades old jail, sitting in behind Newhall Library in the parking lot.

UNINTENDED AND BLESSEDLY QUIET CONSEQUENCES — The U.S. Post Office was both blamed and thanked for a change in train schedules. With the new 3-cent stamp, the USPS stopped using their two train runs from Oakland to Los Angeles via the Saugus Depot. It meant a little less business here, but, on the bright side, folks along the tracks got to sleep. The two runs roared through the valley around midnight and 4 a.m.

GO, MIGHTY INDIANS!! — Hart took top honors at the San Diego Basketball Tourney and also set school records for most points and largest margin of victory. Our little high school from Newhall obliterated Oceanside, 104-33. Ouch.

DECEMBER 28, 1964

THAT LONG-FORGOTTEN SIGNAL TRADITION — On this date, legendary publisher Scott Newhall created his first Santa Clarita Christmas poem. For years, they were a cherished tradition. Scotty would take the names of several dozen local citizens and events and string them together in a loose-fitting poem. With apologies up front, I give an example:

“Bruce’s Safeway and Val’s Market

Earl’s Browne’s Jewelry, Fenton’s carpet,

Williams Drugs, and Ice of Reitz

We hope your year is pure delights.”

DEATH OF A BIKER — A prominent Glendale insurance salesman was ordered to stand trial for the murder of a motorcycle gang member. Wayne Barnes was accused of shooting Richard “Frenchie” Bedard, 21, in the chest. Barnes claimed he fired in the air to scare off Bedard and 15 members of Bedard’s Playboy motorcycle gang of Hollywood, near present-day Sand and Soledad canyon roads.

DECEMBER 28, 1974

POOR DEAR CONNIE — It was such a terrible find, so close to Christmas. Fifty years back, a hiker in Texas Canyon found the skull of a CalArts student, missing since April 3. Connie Marsh had gone to Pico Canyon to paint. Her car, purse and belongings were found. A coroner’s report later ruled that Connie died from a blow to the head from a blunt instrument. Her murder was never solved.

TO FLIP OR NOT TO FLIP. THAT IS THE QUESTION. — I love this tale of double justice. A local law officer pulled over a vehicle after the driver flipped him off. The officer then discovered the driver was about 12 sheets to the wind and arrested him for drunk driving. When it came to court, the judge in Van Nuys threw it out, claiming that “flipping the bird” was a “socially acceptable gesture.” After hearing the ruling, the officer calmly flipped off the judge. Evidently, there must have been two sets of rules about the bird being a “socially acceptable gesture,” because the judge held the lawman in contempt.

SLIDING THROUGH SANTA CLARITA — Speaking of moving violations, on this date, Oakland A’s slugger Reggie Jackson had a warrant sworn out after him for failing to appear in local traffic court. The Baseball Hall of Famer had been caught speeding in his high-powered Porsche with the personalized plates: “MVP 73.”

POTUS WAS A NO-SHOW — Despite ditching out at the absolute last minute to speak at CalArts when he was vice president, Gerald Ford was given a lifetime membership to the local Chamber of Commerce. A couple of members kidded and asked: “What about his dues?” Ford had a pretty good excuse for not showing up to his speaking engagement in Valencia. The day he was supposed to be at the podium, he had another appointment pop up: Richard Nixon had resigned in disgrace and Ford had to take the oath as 37th president of the United States. Interestingly, while we’re talking about current president Joe Biden’s parson of his son, Hunter, Ford pardoned Nixon.

ANOTHER DEADLY WRONG-WAY ACCIDENT — The second fatal wrong-way crash in less than a month occurred along the same stretch of Interstate 5. Two CHP officers spotted a Porsche going the wrong way and quickly turned around to give chase. By the time they caught up, the driver had smashed into another car. The Porsche driver was killed. The family of three was spared.

DECEMBER 28, 1984

A WHITE AND WET CHRISTMAS — A parade of snow-covered cars motored in from the Antelope Valley, bringing large grins from the locals. We had a major winter storm the week of Christmas. The Ridge Route was closed for a couple of days and here, in Santa Clarita, we had almost 5 inches of rain.

MAKING A RUN FOR IT — Kudos to the Saugus High cross country team. The Steve Spraker squad won the CIF championship 40 years ago. Wonder if all those guys — who are sneaking up on 60 now — are still running?

• • •

I sure appreciate the company and adventures, dear neighbors and saddlepals, that we shared in 2024. Speaking of time traveling, this is where I get to tell you all, “See you next year.” Wishing that you may all continue to be young at heart, ferocious, healthy and happy. Surely look forward to sharing the Santa Clarita trail with you all in 2025, dear saddlepals. Until our first 2025 trail ride? “¡Vayan con Dios, amigos!”

