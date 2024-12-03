Torres named De Anza College president 

News release

Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named president of De Anza College in Cupertino, effective Jan. 3.

“I wish to congratulate Omar Torres on his new position as president of De Anza College,” COC Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus said in a news release. “He was instrumental to the college’s successful transition to remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wealth of knowledge and passion for higher education has benefited countless COC students.”

Torres came to COC in 2010 as an instructional dean for the Division of Mathematics, Sciences, & Engineering, subsequently heading the School of Mathematics, Sciences & Health Professions in 2015. In 2017, Torres became the interim associate vice president of academic affairs, a position that became permanent in 2019. In July 2020, he was named chief instructional officer.

“I am very excited to take on this new opportunity at the Foothill-De Anza Community College District,” Torres said in the COC release. “I will miss College of the Canyons and all the incredible people I have had the chance to work with over the years.”

At COC, Torres handled a breadth of academic programs and instructional support services in the instructional service area. In addition, Torres served as the college’s Accreditation Liaison Officer, successfully leading the college through full reaffirmation through the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, and he is an active member of the college’s Educational Alliance, which resulted in the significant expansion of concurrent and dual enrollment courses offered at William S. Hart Union High School District campuses, the release said.

Prior to joining COC, Torres taught chemistry at Moorpark College and Los Angeles City College.

Torres earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2001. He holds a doctorate degree in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.