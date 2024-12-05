Two deputies involved in a fight, no injuries 

Two Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a fight with a male suspect Wednesday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Johnny Gillespie.

At approximately 9 p.m., two deputies were patrolling the 25300 block of The Old Road for a male suspect when they heard someone shout for help, said Gillespie.

When they located the suspect, they attempted to detain him. He approached the deputies aggressively and became combative, Gillespie said. Both deputies were involved in the fight with the suspect. Ultimately, they were able to take him into custody, he added.

Gillespie added that he could not immediately provide information about the initial call deputies were responding to or the suspect’s booking charges.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but no injuries were reported, said Gillespie.