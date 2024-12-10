Valencia Community Center opens with a splash 

Staff members from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, L.A. County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol competed in a belly flop competition at the opening ceremony of the Valencia Community Center on Monday morning.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth welcomed attendees to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and introduced City Council colleagues Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilwoman Laurene Weste.

Mayor Cameron Smyth and local dignitaries cut the ribbon to open the Valencia Community Center on Monday morning. Maya Morales/The Signal

Smyth said that this ribbon cutting ceremony was going to be his last event as mayor.

“I couldn’t imagine a better way to conclude my time in the city than opening another beautiful facility for the community and the dignity of a belly flop contest,” said Smyth.

He said when he looks back on his time with the city it is the countless improvements and facilities that the city has opened that have benefitted hundreds of thousands of residents.

The community center was once a YMCA building, until it was acquired by the city in 2023 and over the past year improvements have been made throughout the facility. Smyth said it will be a hub for activity, learning and fun.

“You will be amazed by the transformation and the speed with which our city staff is able to turn this building into another beautiful community center, which will serve this area well,” Smyth said.

The new community center will host a variety of services including Primetime Preschool, Camp Clarita and a range of contact classes and fitness sessions.

Smyth said what is most exciting about this center is the city’s first indoor swimming pool. He has no doubt that this new facility will become a gathering place for residents of all ages.

L.A. County Fire Department competes in the belly flop competition at the Valencia Community Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. Maya Morales/The Signal

After Smyth cut the ribbon and opened the doors officially, attendees were welcomed to tour the facility and watch the belly flop competition between first responders and city staff.

Justice Bennett from L.A. County Fire Station 126 competes in the belly flop competition at the Valencia Community Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. Maya Morales/The Signal Justice Bennett from L.A. County Fire Station 126 splashes into the pool for the belly flop competition at the Valencia Community Center ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. Maya Morales/The Signal

Each competitor cheered on the others as they leapt belly first onto the pool. Council members judged each flop, and a life raft trophy was given out for the best splash, best slap, best style, and best overall team.

Winning best slap was city staff member Bence Endresz and winning best splash was CHP Officer Sky Miller. Tyrone Jackson, a city staff member, won best style for competing in a Grinch costume. The best overall team was given to the Fire Department.