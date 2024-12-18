Valencia student wins Voice of Democracy essay contest 

News release

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6885 announced that Arundhathi Jathin, from Valencia High School, is the first-place applicant in the post’s “Voice of Democracy” essay competition, representing VFW Post 6885.

She will receive a $100 scholarship award from the post, and her essay submission has been forwarded to VFW District 7 for further consideration and competition, according to a news release from the post.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 ninth through 12th grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1 million in educational scholarships, the release said.

The national first-place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander Leon A. Walker said in the release: “We are just thrilled to have a local student representing our post at districts. We are already planning to expand participation and reach a broader segment of the local student population in 2025. Congratulations Arundhathi and good luck!”

VFW Post 6885 is located at 16208 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.