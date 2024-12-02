Valladares introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on first day in Senate 

News release

On her first day in the state Senate, Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced Senate Bill 23, designed to provide meaningful support for California’s disabled veteran homeowners, according to a news release Monday from the newly elected senator who represents most of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The “Home for Heroes Act,” which exempts the primary residences of 100% disabled veterans and their spouses from property taxes, represents a bold step in alleviating financial burdens on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the release said.

“This legislation is about honoring the courage and sacrifices of our disabled veterans and their families by providing them with the financial security they deserve,” Valladares said in the release. “I am proud to get to work on my first day in the Senate to stand with our heroes and ensure they have the support they need to stay in their homes and thrive in our communities.”

SB 23 provides property tax exemptions for homes owned by veterans who are 100% disabled due to service-related injuries or illness. It also extends this benefit to the unmarried surviving spouses of these veterans under certain conditions.

“This is more than just a tax policy — it’s a lifeline for veterans and their families who face housing insecurity,” Valladares added. “California must lead the way in ensuring that no veteran is left behind.”