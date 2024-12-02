Vehicle catches fire after collision  

By Maya Morales

Signal Staff Writer

L.A. County firefighters responded to a traffic collision early Monday morning in Newhall. When they arrived on scene, a car had caught on fire, according to Fred Fielding, a public information officer for the Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:02 a.m. When they arrived, one car was fully engulfed in flames, said Fielding.

The vehicle fire did not spread to the surrounding area and the scene was cleared at 4:32 a.m., added Fielding.

Fielding said that no transport was reported as a result of the collision.