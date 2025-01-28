Achieving Your Mental Health Goals in 2025: How Online Therapy Like BetterHelp Makes It Possible 

Ahead of the new year, millions of people vow to get more exercise. Maybe they order an ultra-everything treadmill with oodles of elaborate features, or perhaps they join a pricey yoga studio with warm lavender-scented towels in the changing room. Even with all those bells and whistles, it’s not uncommon for that treadmill to soon become a pricey place to throw dirty clothes or for that studio membership to simply become a monthly donation as they’re not regularly attending classes (not even for the towels).

As the old adage goes, the best exercise plan is the one you’ll actually stick with, even if that means simply taking a quick walk around the block after dinner or committing to doing a seven-minute workout twice a week.

The same can be said for therapy. The best mental health program is the one you’ll stick to, and for many busy people in today’s crazy world, that means an online therapy platform like BetterHelp.

Anyone who’s ever utilized (or tried to utilize) conventional in-person psychotherapy can likely attest that it’s not always easy. Oftentimes, simply trying to locate an available therapist in your area can be an insurmountable challenge (for those living in therapy deserts, that challenge is literally insurmountable). And maintaining a weekly or biweekly meeting with a therapist can be an extraordinary juggling act for people with work and family obligations. Never mind that for some people, who may be struggling with issues like social anxiety or depression, the idea of going out in public and sitting down with a stranger face-to-face may be simply overwhelming.

For many, obstacles to conventional therapy like these can quickly become too much, and despite truly wanting the proven benefits of talk therapy with a licensed mental health practitioner, those people may find their therapy goals go the way of that unused treadmill. (Should you get hung up in traffic and miss a therapy session without canceling ahead of time, just like that yoga studio, you’ll probably find yourself making an unplanned donation to your provider.)

But BetterHelp removes many of those traditional obstacles to psychotherapy.

BetterHelp’s Online Solution

Because BetterHelp is completely online, there’s no need to commute to a provider’s office; you can attend a therapy session from your home, office, hotel room, or anywhere you have a reliable internet connection.

BetterHelp also takes the work out of finding a therapist with its smart-provider matching system. Clients answer a questionnaire on the BetterHelp website about what they’re looking for from therapy, as well as their preferences for a provider, and BetterHelp locates an available therapist who meets those needs, usually in as little as 24 hours. Clients can begin messaging with their therapist immediately, instead of waiting weeks or months for an available session. Switching providers is also easy on BetterHelp. If you feel your matched therapist isn’t a good fit, you can simply request to be rematched — no hard feelings.

And scheduling is easy. Simply go to your BetterHelp therapy room, look at your therapist’s available time slots and pick the one that works best for you. Many BetterHelp providers offer sessions on weekends or after business hours — they’re not commuting to a brick-and-mortar office either, which allows for greater flexibility.

Is BetterHelp Legit?

It may sound too good to be true, but yes, BetterHelp is real therapy with real licensed therapists.

BetterHelp counselors include psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, professional counselors, or others with similar credentials required by the state. All are licensed and in good standing with their boards and have at least 1,000 hours of practical experience. BetterHelp also does background checks on all of its providers to help ensure client safety.

And it works. Multiple studies have shown that online therapy can be just as effective as in-person therapy for helping with a variety of mental health concerns including anxiety and depression.

BetterHelp ranks at or near the top of nearly all surveys of online therapy. Case in point: The website helpguide.org, a nonprofit mental health resources site, recently ranked BetterHelp as its best overall online therapy platform for anxiety, citing positive feedback from its testers and the high level of support available to BetterHelp users between sessions such as in-app messaging.

How Much Does BetterHelp Cost?

BetterHelp plans run from $65 to $100 per week, depending on the plan you select and where you live. In some cases, financial assistance might be available, and BetterHelp discount codes can often help users cut the costs even more.

Each BetterHelp plan includes a weekly live session with your therapist — which can be conducted via phone, video chat, or live messaging session. Clients aren’t married to one method. If you generally prefer video chats but don’t have the mental bandwidth for a face-to-face sesh one week, it’s OK to opt for live messaging or phone call. After all, the therapy session you use is always more effective than the one you don’t.

BetterHelp plans also include benefits traditional in-person talk therapy generally don’t.

One of BetterHelp’s most popular features is in-app messaging with your therapist. Rather than having to wait until your next live session to discuss a pressing concern, you can shoot your provider a note, and they will typically respond within 24 hours or as soon as they are available.

BetterHelp clients also have access to more than 20 weekly group therapy sessions on a variety of mental health concerns, as well as an online therapy journal.

Tools like these provide options and make it easier for clients to stick with their therapy on their own terms and achieve their goals.

Is Online Therapy Worth It?

Ultimately, only you can determine if BetterHelp therapy is worth the investment of your money and time.

While BetterHelp eliminates many of those traditional barriers that keep people from getting help with mental health issues, you still have to make the first move by checking out the website.

To date, BetterHelp has provided therapy to more than 5.3 million people worldwide. For those individuals, online therapy has proved to be the mental health plan they actually use and stick with.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.