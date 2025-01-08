Bella Cucina, Papa John’s burglarized  

Bella Cucina Ristorante Italiano and the nearby Papa John’s Pizza in the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita were burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to Bella Cucina head chef Luca Toumadi. He said his security camera picked up the break-in at 5:40 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed the Papa John’s burglary just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“There is no suspect information,” Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Johnny Gillespie said, adding that the Papa John’s burglary took place at 4:35 a.m.

Gillespie had no report on the Bella Cucina incident at the time of inquiry just after 9 a.m.

Toumadi said he was off on Wednesday but was on his way to the gym and passing by the restaurant when he saw the broken glass.

“I saw the guy from Papa John’s outside — same thing happened to him,” Toumadi said. “He said, ‘The police just left.’”

Toumadi added that the burglars broke through Bella Cucina’s front door and took the register, which only had about $100 in it. This is the second time Bella Cucina was burglarized, he said, the previous time being about three years ago.

“The same thing — they took the register, and they broke the window,” Toumadi said. “The problem is — the window — the insurance cannot cover because they only cover more than $1,000, so, we have to pay out of pocket every time.”

According to Brian Kawasaki, franchise owner of both the Papa John’s store on Seco Canyon and the one on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, his Seco store has been burglarized three times in the past two months. His Lyons store was hit twice, he said, adding that Wednesday morning’s burglary wasn’t very lucrative for the burglars.

“They found $13 in cash,” Kawasaki said. “But I’ll probably have $1,500 in damages, at least.”

He said a burglar broke through the front door, then found and took his safe, which had just $13 in it.

Papa John’s security video early Wednesday morning shows a burglar kicking in glass of the front door before going in and removing a safe. Video courtesy of Brian Kawasaki

“They’re finding ways to do this three, four or five stores at a time,” Kawasaki said. “We’re just mom-and-pop store owners. We own a couple stores in Santa Clarita. These aren’t big corporate entities. We’re mom-and-pop stores, just like Bella Cucina is. We’re already scraping by as it is.”

Toumadi said these burglars worked fast. Upon reviewing his security camera video, he said they were in and out. He added that every time this has happened, it’s usually between 4 and 5 a.m.