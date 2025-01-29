Break-ins reported at Valencia shopping center  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating several break-ins that occurred early Tuesday morning in Valencia and asking anyone who might have seen anything to contact the station.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, confirmed Tuesday afternoon there was damage consistent with several break-in attempts in the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, including the Hook Burger and Nekter locations in the Target shopping center.

Jensen said the station received a call for service around 6:20 a.m. regarding the burglaries.

The informant saw four men in black clothes break into the juice bar, and they fled the scene in a white sedan, “heading toward Interstate 5,” Jensen said.

A Hook Burger employee reported observing what looked like two men and a woman entering the location, finding the cash register empty and then trying to open the safe.

They reportedly left empty-handed.

The suspects are believed to have struck the Nekter location next, with a store worker indicating the thieves stole about $100 total from both a cash register and the tip jar.

The suspects are believed to have struck the Nekter location next, with a store worker indicating the thieves stole about $100 total from both a cash register and the tip jar.

The damage to the locations from the broken glass is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

Station officials were not releasing any additional information at this time, Jensen said, adding there was no information immediately available regarding what specific items were stolen.

If anyone has information about the suspects, they can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto) contributed to this report.