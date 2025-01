The Santa Clarita Valley division of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its holiday luncheon, featuring entertainment by the Valencia High School choirs. The next luncheon will be in March. The end-of-the-year luncheon will be the group’s scholarship catered lunch. Last year, the organization awarded 19 scholarships to local graduates. If you would like information about CalRTA or the upcoming meetings, contact [email protected].

The Santa Clarita Valley division of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its holiday luncheon. Courtesy photo.