Carjacking suspect apprehended following pursuit  

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking on Thursday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit, according to a spokesman with the CHP.

The white Chevrolet pickup truck involved in the pursuit was wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department for an alleged carjacking when CHP officers were notified at 12:45 p.m., said Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman with the Newhall Area office.

The vehicle was located by officers at 1:03 p.m. and a pursuit ensued, he added.

The suspect fled from officers, with the pickup truck’s front tire destroyed – apparently as a result of a spike strip deployment – and traveled on the southbound side of Interstate 5 only on a rim, before he was arrested without incident at 2:25 p.m. between Parker Road and Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic, according to Burgos-Lopez and televised video footage.

The truck reached speeds of up to 70 mph before it came to a full stop and officers arrested the suspect.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.