CHP officers seize kilos in I-5 traffic stop 

California Highway Patrol officers reported taking “multiple kilos” of suspected narcotics off the street after a traffic stop Friday night in Newhall.

CHP officers with the Newhall Area conducted a traffic stop on a white Honda Crosstour in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 around 10:30 p.m. in Valencia, according to an email Monday from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the Newhall Area Office.

The initial probable cause was not immediately available for the traffic stop officers conducted on the 52-year-old Tulare resident just south of McBean Parkway.

“While investigating, officers on scene found multiple kilos of a controlled substance within the suspect’s vehicle,” Burgos-Lopez wrote, adding the suspect, who declined to give his occupation, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics for sale.

CHP officers also are investigating the incident for the potential of narcotics transportation and possession of a controlled substance, he added.

Custody records available online at the Sheriff’s Department’s website indicate the suspect is being held at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail without bail.

LASD records indicate he has a court date Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court.