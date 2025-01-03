City awards rink construction contract to local firm 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has awarded The Rink Sports Pavilion – Phase II construction project to locally based AMG & Associates Inc. This multi-use roller skating rink project is valued at $23.7 million.

The 24,000-square-foot construction project consists of a new sports complex building, site improvements, hardscape, landscape and utilities. Phase 1 is currently awarded for demo, grading and utility work and Phase 2 will commence construction.

“The city of Santa Clarita provides a great deal of city services and facilities for the benefit of its residents. AMG is excited to help the city expand these services with the construction of The Rink,” AMG President Albert Giacomazzi said in a news release. “As a local contractor, we have built several projects throughout the city. It is always more fulfilling when we can provide services for the community in which we work and live.”

The Rink Sports Pavilion is expected to open in 2026.