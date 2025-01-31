City receives award for procurement 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement from the National Procurement Institute Inc.

This is the 14th time the city has received this award in recognition of Santa Clarita’s purchasing policies and practices, according to a news release from the city.

The AEP Award is earned by public and nonprofit organizations that obtain a high application score based on standardized criteria. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-Procurement, the release said.

The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually, the release said.

The city of Santa Clarita is one of only 72 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this award. The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award is sponsored by a number of major procurement associations in the nation.

For more information about the AEP award, contact the city’s purchasing and contracts administrator, Melody Bartlette, at 661-255-4918 or [email protected].