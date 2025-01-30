COC VITA program to offer free tax services 

The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2024, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.

Free income tax preparation services will be available to qualified individuals every Saturday from Feb. 8 through April 12.

The VITA clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through April 12 in Hasley Hall (Room 233). The last available time slot for appointments or walk-ins is 3 p.m. each Saturday.

The following documents are required:

Proof of identification for taxpayer and, if married, their spouse. Both spouses must be present.

Social Security cards or individual taxpayer identification cards (ITIN) or Internal Revenue Service notices for all taxpayers listed on the return.

Birthdates that will be listed on the return.

All W-2, W-2G, 1099-R forms.

Interest and Dividend Statements (Form 1099s).

Last year’s tax return, if available.

Direct deposit information (bring actual check).

The VITA volunteer program is sponsored by the IRS and designed to help low- to moderate-income households. COC business accounting students who are certified with the IRS will work under the supervision of experienced tax practitioners and IRS agents to assist with quality review.

Individual sessions may run one to two hours in length. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are strongly recommended. To book an appointment, go to tinyurl.com/dpwzkd45.

Parking will be free in Lot 5 during VITA’s hours of operation.