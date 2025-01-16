College Briefs for Jan. 16

Megan Perry named to Berry College fall 2024 dean’s list

Megan Perry, of Newhall, was named to the fall dean’s list at Berry College. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry, in Mount Berry, Georgia, is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.

Local trio named to Belmont University fall 2024 dean’s list

Belmont University recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Approximately 53% of the university’s 7,175 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2024 dean’s list, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley:

• Sophia Concepcion, of Stevenson Ranch.

• Kenna Henderson, of Santa Clarita.

• Anna Bates, of Stevenson Ranch.

“Earning a place on the dean’s list is an accomplishment that reflects the dedication, talent and resilience of our students who maintain competitive GPAs while concurrently making lasting contributions at Belmont and beyond,” Belmont University Provost David Gregory said in a news release. “These scholars have gone above and beyond, matching rigorous academic schedules with robust extracurriculars including volunteerism, student organizations, athletics, the arts, and more.”

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Located 2 miles from downtown Nashville, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. The university offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.

Local students earn academic honors from SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University announced that local students have been named to the fall 2024 president’s list and dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The following local students were named to the president’s list:

• Dejon Spiller, of Santa Clarita.

• Kalia Javan, of Canyon Country.

• Brianna Capers, of Canyon Country.

• Isabel Mendoza, of Santa Clarita.

• Ethan Castiel, of Canyon Country.

• Nicolas Montes, of Castaic.

• Megan Ribot, of Valencia.

• Pamela Petersen of Valencia.

• Brandy Coontz, of Valencia.

• Larry Miller, of Valencia.

• Arjun Malhotra, of Valencia.

• Eric Pineda, of Valencia.

• Anita Lukacevic, of Valencia.

• Ilianna Chavez, of Canyon Country.

• Georgina Luna, of Santa Clarita.

• Janice Ainembabazi, of Newhall.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. The following local students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list:

• Liana Contreras, of Castaic.

• Nancy Durazo, of Valencia.

• David Lopez, of Valencia.

• Brianna Peoples, of Santa Clarita.

• Isaac Brown, of Santa Clarita.

• Helena Berry-Bugarin, of Santa Clarita.

• Zohaib Fattani, of Saugus.

• Nourbel Noorijanian, of Santa Clarita.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.